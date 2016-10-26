Police looking for Lexus that may have been involved in drive-by that injured a child

North Miami police said Wednesday that detectives are looking for a dark blue or black, newer model, Lexus sedan that may have been used during a drive-by shooting that left three people — including an 8-year-old boy — injured earlier this month.
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Oct. 20 at 1298 NE 128th St.
Jean Louis Mardochee, 18, suffered a gunshot to his left arm and 8-year-old Childer Joseph was shot in the leg. A 35-year-old woman was also hit.
On Wednesday, police said all three had been released from the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call North Miami Police Department at 305-891-0294 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
Comments