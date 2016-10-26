Have you seen Bopper the Crescent Cockatoo? His family wants him back

It’s been a month since his buddy Bopper has been stolen, but Boomer still calls out for him.
“He just says Boomer, Boomer,” said Santina Castillo of her parrot. “He misses him.”
Bopper, a Crescent Cockatoo, was taken along with his cage from Castillo’s back porch of their home near Northeast 154th Street and 14th Avenue just before 5 a.m. Sept. 16.
Police released surveillance video Wednesday from Castillo’s home cameras in hopes of catching the birdnappers. The video clip shows two men taking the cage, which is covered by a sheet.
“I just hope he’s not hurt,” she said. “That’s what I pray for.”
Bopper is white with a yellow tail, a yellow crest of feathers on top of his head and underneath his wing.
His disappearance has been a hard month for Castillo, too. She said Bopper, whom she has had for six years, is part of her family.
She and her husband and three children have four other birds.
But Bopper, who usually slept outside with another bird — in a separate cage — was special.
“He was a real comedian,” she said. “A trickster.”
Police value Bopper at $8,000.
“People think they can make money off of these birds, but to me it’s not about that,” she said. “Losing him is heartbreaking.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. S. Rodriguez at 305-948-2940 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
Comments