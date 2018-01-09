More Videos

Cops looking for men who damaged pricey statue 0:31

Cops looking for men who damaged pricey statue

Pause
Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!' 1:26

Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!'

Sen. Jack Latvala on sexual harassment allegations 2:59

Sen. Jack Latvala on sexual harassment allegations

Jacksonville dog practices its skateboarding skills 0:18

Jacksonville dog practices its skateboarding skills

Sen. Frank Artiles apologizes for using racial slurs 4:32

Sen. Frank Artiles apologizes for using racial slurs

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land 1:12

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference 3:09

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Several dead as foreign tourist bus crashes in Mexico 0:44

Several dead as foreign tourist bus crashes in Mexico

Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery 1:02

Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery

  • Cops looking for men who damaged pricey statue

    The Miami Police Department is looking for a group of men involved in knocking over and damaging a pricey statue on Jan. 3, 2018.

The Miami Police Department is looking for a group of men involved in knocking over and damaging a pricey statue on Jan. 3, 2018. Miami Police Department
The Miami Police Department is looking for a group of men involved in knocking over and damaging a pricey statue on Jan. 3, 2018. Miami Police Department

Midtown

He thought he could get away with knocking this down — but police have video

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

January 09, 2018 09:34 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

First he tried a running jump kick, but the eagle didn’t budge.

But the man was determined to take the mighty bird down.

With a forceful push, the statue — which sat in front of a home in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood — came tumbling down.

What the statue crasher didn’t know was this: Cameras were rolling in front of the home in the 100 block of Northwest 29th Street.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Tuesday, Miami police released video of the Jan. 3 incident to help catch the man who police say caused $5,000 worth of damage.

The video showed a group of four men walking on the sidewalk when one of them stopped, ran, and kicked the statue. He then knocked it down.

The group took off running.

Police are looking to identify any of the men involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cops looking for men who damaged pricey statue 0:31

Cops looking for men who damaged pricey statue

Pause
Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!' 1:26

Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!'

Sen. Jack Latvala on sexual harassment allegations 2:59

Sen. Jack Latvala on sexual harassment allegations

Jacksonville dog practices its skateboarding skills 0:18

Jacksonville dog practices its skateboarding skills

Sen. Frank Artiles apologizes for using racial slurs 4:32

Sen. Frank Artiles apologizes for using racial slurs

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land 1:12

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference 3:09

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Several dead as foreign tourist bus crashes in Mexico 0:44

Several dead as foreign tourist bus crashes in Mexico

Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery 1:02

Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery

  • Video captures Wynwood shooting suspect

    Video captures a suspect in a Wynwood shooting, that occurred on April 27, 2017, getting into a getaway car.

Video captures Wynwood shooting suspect

View More Video