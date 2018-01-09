He thought he could get away with knocking this down — but police have video

First he tried a running jump kick, but the eagle didn’t budge.
But the man was determined to take the mighty bird down.
With a forceful push, the statue — which sat in front of a home in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood — came tumbling down.
What the statue crasher didn’t know was this: Cameras were rolling in front of the home in the 100 block of Northwest 29th Street.
On Tuesday, Miami police released video of the Jan. 3 incident to help catch the man who police say caused $5,000 worth of damage.
The video showed a group of four men walking on the sidewalk when one of them stopped, ran, and kicked the statue. He then knocked it down.
The group took off running.
Police are looking to identify any of the men involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
