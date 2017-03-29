She’s new in town. Armed robbery didn’t make her feel welcome

An armed criminal shot a woman in her right leg for her iPhone in Midtown, an hour before sundown Monday.
According to Miami police, when the woman identified Tuesday by WSVN Channel 7 as 20-year-old Erika Jamison answered the gun-toting robber’s demand for money with exclamations that she didn’t have any, he shot her in the leg and took the iPhone.
Jamison, 20, told WSVN she was raised in Minneapolis and just moved to South Florida last week. She said her attacker was one of a group of teens who strolled up on her on Northwest 34th Street, less than a block west of Miami Avenue. They pistol-whipped her in the head in addition to shooting her, she said.
Surveillance video shows the gunman before and after the robbery. He is described as a white Hispanic male age 16 to 19, 5-8 or 5-9, thin build, clean-shaven with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black-hooded shirt, blue jeans and red sneakers.
