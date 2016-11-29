Builder rescued by crane after accident at Midtown construction site

Miami Fire Rescue workers lowered an injured construction worker to safety using a crane on Tuesday morning.
The employee was on the 12th floor of Pearl Midtown 29, a highrise apartment building being built at 180 NE 29th St., when a piece of construction debris fell, pinning him to the ground, said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll.
Co-workers rushed to push the chunk of “forming” off their injured colleague and called for help. When rescuers arrived, they found that the elevator on the project only reached the sixth floor, leaving two rescue option: by crane or by ladder.
Carroll said carrying an injured man down six stories of ladder “wasn’t the safest method.”
The Technical Rescue Team climbed the last six stories, carrying the basket traditionally used for helicopter rescues. They loaded the injured worked in and used the crane to lower him to the ground, where he was sent to Ryder Trauma Center. Carroll said he was in “fair” condition.
Carroll said crane rescues are “not uncommon, with all the construction projects going on in the city.”
Construction site accident. MFD units OTS extricating patient from top floor.Please avoid NE 29 ST BETWEEN 2 & Miami Sve pic.twitter.com/58VXBYAVPv— CityofMiamiFireDept (@CityofMiamiFire) November 29, 2016
