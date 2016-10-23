After shooting near park, police hope to talk to wounded 12-year-old

A 12-year-old boy shot in a robbery near Roberto Clemente Park remains sedated in the hospital, Miami police said.
Officer Yelitza Cedano said video of the robbery, in which two adults also were shot, will be released Monday. The adults’ gunshot wounds weren’t life-threatening.
The boy was taken to nearby Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition after bystanders rushed to his aid.
If he improves, police say he might be able to tell detectives more about the violent robbery.
According to Cedano, around 8:05 p.m., a woman got out of her car at 101 NW 34th St., robbed the child and two adults, then shot the three after getting what she wanted.
She then left in her four-door car, possibly a Chrysler.
When Aaron Francis heard the gunshots he didn’t move. But when he heard the screaming, he ran to help the injured child, a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman, who had been shot.
He helped them to the curb and applied pressure to the wounds. His neighbor, Juana Calo brought rags and called the police.
“We had to slap his face to keep him awake,” Francis said. “You could see his eyes rolling back. We had to keep him with us.”
Calo said she can’t get the image of the injured boy’s eyes out of her mind.
“I told him, ‘Come on kid, don’t go, you’ve got your whole life ahead of you’, ” Calo told the boy.
Hours after the 8 p.m. shooting, police were picking up shredded pieces of clothing and towels off of the corner where the group had collapsed.
“Seeing kids that young--it hurts,” Francis said. “I have a 4 year old.”
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
