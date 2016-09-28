2-year-old in critical condition after being found in van outside daycare

A 2-year-old child was found unconscious in a van outside the Vision for Life Academy Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
The white van, which has the words Reaching Children for Christ Ministry on its side, was parked outside the academy at 4150 NW Seventh Ave., just west of Buena Vista.
Police would not say who found the child — who was in the back seat of the van — just before 2 p.m. The child was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, with a police escort, in critical condition.
It was not immediately clear how long the child had been in the van, if the child attended the daycare or if the van is owned by the daycare or an independent contractor.
Police tape surrounded the pink school building as officers investigated. Meanwhile, parents used the daycare’s back entrance to pick up their children.
According to the daycare’s Facebook page, Vision for Life Academy serves children 1-5 years old.
“A loving, caring and safe school for your little one,” the academy wrote on its page.
No further details were immediately available.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
