A Porsche, a purse and an unsuspecting woman lead police on hunt for thief

She sat in the backseat of a Porsche convertible, looking at her cell phone while her friend was inside a gas station.
That's when a man ran up, grabbed her purse after a brief struggle and took off running.
The whole incident — which happened at about 11:40 p.m. July 25 at Shell Gas Station, 5402 Biscayne Blvd. — was captured on surveillance cameras.
Miami police are hoping the video will help detectives identify the man. The video shows a man with short hair, wearing a long- sleeve sweater and a black hat with a white emblem, grab the bag from the woman. The force caused the purse strap to break.
The stunned woman remained in the car and tried to get help.
Meanwhile, the man headed westbound on Northeast 54th Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
