Life is sweet on Calle Ocho for founder of Azucar Ice Cream Co.

This ice cream shop is a gem in Little Havana Azucar in Little Havana features ice cream with flavors inspired by the owner's Cuban-American roots. Azucar in Little Havana features ice cream with flavors inspired by the owner's Cuban-American roots. Matias Ocner mocner@miamiherald.com

