Westward, ho! Miami Springs pursuing annexation – again

The Miami Springs City Council on Monday voted 5-0 to pursue annexation of a large swath of land just west the city limits.
“This is just to approve the [annexation] application,” Mayor Billy Bain said. “The county commission is not going to make any determination on this until probably the fall.”
The city will now submit the application to Miami-Dade County and it then must pass muster with the Planning Advisory Board, before finally going before the county commission.
Prior annexation attempts by Miami Springs in 2010 and 2013 were unsuccessful.
“As a city, we absolutely need it, we are still heavy in residential taxes,” former Councilman George Lob said. “It is not residential, it is commercial, and that is what we desperately need.”
Miami Springs wants land that is part of the airport business district from roughly Northwest 69th Avenue west to the Palmetto Expressway, and from State Road 934 (Hialeah Expressway) south to Northwest 36th Street. The area in question does not include property owned by Florida East Coast Railway.
“I fought for the right of the people to vote on it, leaving the final decision in their hands,” said former Councilman Paul Dotson, who added that he has been a resident since 1941. “Even though I favor annexation, I strongly believe that is how a final determination should be made.”
At a special election on April 7, 2009, “the citizens of Miami Springs’ authorized and approved the city’s proposed annexation by a margin of 76.09% for and 23.91% against,” according to a Miami Springs ordinance adopted after the vote.
Miami Springs officials plan to soon meet with owners in the commercial areas to be annexed, as well as host information sessions with residents.
If you go
Miami Springs residents are invited to speak out for or against annexation at the next city council meeting, to be held 7 p.m. Monday, July 11, at City Hall, 201 Westward Dr.
Comments