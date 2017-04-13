Medley adds two red-light cameras to spot traffic scofflaws

Medley has hit the gas on its red-light camera program to keep its community safe from bad drivers, police say.
“These cameras are another way our department is using technology to improve public safety,” said Medley Police Chief Jeanette Said-Jinete. “It makes roadways safer for both residents and visitors of our community.”
Recently, Medley added two new red-light cameras, bringing its total to eight at the following locations:
▪ Northwest South River Drive at 105th Way
▪ Northwest South River Drive at 106th Way
▪ Northwest South River Drive at 116th Way
▪ Northwest 74th Street at 79th Avenue
▪ Northwest 74th Street at the Palmetto Expressway
Red-light runners cause hundreds of deaths and tens of thousands of injuries each year, according to information on the town’s website. And many of the deaths in red-light crashes involve pedestrians and bicyclists.
Last Monday, the Miami Herald reported that an accident involving an 18-wheeler occurred in Medley near the Northwest 74th Street northbound ramp of the Palmetto Expressway. http://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/miami-dade/article143812594.html#storylink=cpy
Aside from helping local drivers slow down and pay attention, the cameras have other uses.
“When there is a traffic dispute, we can review the footage and determine fault,” Medley Police Captain Jack Young said. “We also use the cameras as a resource to potentially help solve other crimes.”
The program also brings in a lot of money. Since its inception in 2012, red-light cameras have generated $1,915,000 in revenue for Medley.
If you receive a red-light camera ticket in Medley, officials said that hearings are held “every three or four months” on Fridays at Town Hall, 7777 NW 72nd Ave. For information, call 305-397-7361.
