Miami Springs breaks ground for Westward Drive bike path

Miami Springs officials broke ground Friday afternoon on the much-anticipated Westward Drive bike path.
Construction starts soon for the path, which will stretch nearly a mile from Flamingo Circle to Hammond Drive. From there, a striped bike lane will connect to the Ludlam Road bike path.
The city announced a grant award of $598,000 back in 2013 that would pay for the installation of a paved bike path connecting the Miami Springs library to the community center, swimming pool and ballpark.
Currently, the city has paths that run along the golf course, Curtiss Parkway, Ludlam Drive and North Royal Poinciana Blvd.
The Westward Drive segment will direct riders to and through the center of town.
The project is expected to be completed by this October. The city will post periodic updates about the bike path on its website: www.miamisprings-fl.gov.
Comments