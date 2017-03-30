River Cities

March 30, 2017 2:58 PM

Alligator captured on Miami Springs golf course to be sent to Everglades

By Theo Karantsalis

Golfers aiming for birdies and eagles Wednesday at the Miami Springs golf course instead got an alligator. The seven-foot gator was trapped on the 11th hole near Curtiss Mansion and is now on its was to bigger digs in the Everglades.

“People were feeding him in a pond beside the city-owned mansion and we request removal,” states a city complaint. State wildlife officials told the Miami Herald that alligators are more active during spring when temperatures rise.

In Florida, anyone with concerns about an alligator should call the state’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline, 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

