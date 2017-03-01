Married couple file to run and serve together on Miami Springs Council

1:22 Bat-wielding man tackled, arrested after threatening police Pause

4:22 Vibraphonist Gary Burton: 'A gay guy who happens to be a jazz musician'

2:15 Logan - Official Trailer

7:11 Singing against gun violence - Miami music students' video captures the pain of losing one of their own

1:09 An Oscar watch party in Liberty City reacts as 'Moonlight' wins Best Picture

1:56 'Moonlight' trailer

2:17 "Symphony in D" incorporates the sounds of the city

1:50 Dancer Jamar Roberts reflects on dancing

4:27 Prelude to 'Hamilton'