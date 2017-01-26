Miami Springs chooses site for new senior center — at the existing center site

The Miami Springs City Council voted 5-0 on Monday to build a new senior center at 343 Payne Dr., its existing site.
Last November, the Herald reported that the city was also considering building a new senior center adjacent to the Curtiss Mansion near the Miami Springs Golf Course.
Estimates for the project are forthcoming as the city issues a request for quotes, which will be presented at a future council meeting.
The city said it is hopeful that the new senior center will be completed in 2018. For more information, visit www.miamisprings-fl.gov/elderlyservices.
