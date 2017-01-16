Miami Springs completes maintenance, reopens aquatic center

2:25 A look at Brickell City Centre Pause

0:49 Donald Trump's thoughts on the 'wet foot, dry foot' policy

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

1:39 The last day of the circus in Miami

0:16 WPLG makes historic announcement

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

2:00 Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Vance Joseph leaving Fins