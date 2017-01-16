Miami Springs completes maintenance, reopens aquatic center

Miami Springs’ $5 million aquatic center, which originally opened in July 2016, reopened Monday after a two-month closure for unexpected maintenance.
“Maintenance has been completed, and the Miami Springs Aquatic Center pool is re-opening,” states a news release on the city’s website.
Locals can take lessons at the 50-meter-long pool, which is sometimes divided in half for activities that include water aerobics.
Lap swimming takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m Mondays through Fridays. The open swim period runs 3 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Admission for residents is $3 for children and seniors; $5 for adults. Nonresident admission is $5 for children and seniors; $10 for adults.
The Miami Springs Aquatic Center is located at 1401 Westward Dr. For information, call 305-805-5078.
