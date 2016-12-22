Miami Springs City Manager William Alonso honored by peers

Miami Springs City Manager William Alonso was recently designated a ‘credentialed city manager’ by the credentialing advisory and executive boards of the International City and County Management Association.
Alonso shares the honor with more than 1,400 other local government management colleagues.
To qualify, Alonso underwent a peer review credentialing process lasting several months that examined his “education, management experience, adherence to high standards of integrity, and assessed his commitment to lifelong learning and professional development,” according to a city news release.
“This recognition is in line with what we here in Miami Springs already know about William and the great job he is doing for our City,” Mayor Zavier Garcia said. “It is just one more example of the leadership excellence he maintains on a day-to-day basis for the city and his staff.”
