Medley opens $1.3 million park featuring basketball court, soccer field, swing set

The town of Medley has opened Danny Meehan Recreational Field at 7901 NW South River Dr.
Named after former town Councilman Danny Meehan, the park, which opened Oct. 19, cost $1.3 million to build, Medley Finance Director Roy Danziger said.
The park features a basketball court, soccer field and a swing set and it abuts Medley City Hall and the town’s police station. The Tobie Wilson library is across the street.
The 4.3 square-mile town has a population of 851, according to the 2015 Census.
The public park facilities are open daily during daylight hours.
For information, call 305-887-0140.
