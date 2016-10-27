Miami Springs hires law firm Weiss Serota to represent city

The Miami Springs City Council on Monday voted 3-2 to appoint law firm Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman to represent the city.
“My motion is to appoint the law firm of Dan Espino as our next city attorney,” said Councilman Bob Best.
Weiss Serota in Coral Gables represents several municipalities in South Florida, including Homestead, Aventura and Miramar. Espino is a partner at the law firm.
“Although the city would actually be hiring the law firm, Dan would act as lead attorney for the firm and be primarily responsible for the representation of Miami Springs legal matters,” wrote current City Attorney Jan Seiden, who retires on Dec. 31.
The effective start date for Weiss Serota is Jan. 1.
Espino currently serves as city attorney for Doral, a position he shares with Gilberto Pastoriza. In 2012, while serving Miami Springs as a councilman, Espino abruptly resigned to run for the District 5 school board seat, and lost.
“Our services will include the representation of the city ... in all legal matters relating to the city’s affairs,” Espino wrote in a memo to city leaders dated Oct. 14.
The fee for Weiss Serota’s legal services is $14,000 a month.
