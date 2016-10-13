Longtime Miami Springs City Attorney Jan Seiden retires effective Dec. 31

After serving the city for 42 years, Miami Springs City Attorney Jan Seiden celebrated his birthday on Monday — by resigning.
“This is a shock,” Councilman Jaime Petralanda said at Monday’s city council meeting. “A little notice would have been nice.”
However, the city does have some time to find a suitable replacement.
“He’s giving you notice — three months,” Councilwoman Rosie Buckner told Petralanda.
Seiden has served Miami Springs since 1974 when he started out as an assistant city attorney. He worked his way up to the city attorney position about 22 years ago and has served continuously in that capacity ever since.
“I announced that I would retire effective December 31 unless the city needed me to remain on the job for a short period into 2017,” wrote Seiden Tuesday in an email to the Miami Herald. “At this time, I am fairly certain that December 31 will be my last day.”
When Seiden told the city council that it was his 67th birthday, the traditional “Happy Birthday” song was not sung.
During closing comments, Seiden said that he was “probably going to recommend to [the council] a specific person for the job.”
Whoever gets the job can expect a large paycheck. Seiden earned $160,171.75 in fiscal year 2015 serving as full-time city attorney. Last month, the city paid Seiden $13,176.
There are only three more scheduled council meetings this year. The next meeting is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, at City Hall, 201 Westward Dr.
“You’ll know when the time is right,” Seiden said. “And for me, it’s right.”
