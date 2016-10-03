Miami Springs adopts civil citation, $100 fine for pot possession

The Miami Springs council on Sept. 26 voted to let police treat pot smokers the same way they do loitering and littering — by issuing a civil citation and a $100 fine.
Anyone possessing up to 20 grams of marijuana would be covered by the new ordinance. The offense would keep violators out of Miami-Dade County’s burgeoning criminal justice system.
“The police department has reviewed the civil infraction program and determined it to be an effective and efficient method of educating the public,” Miami Springs Police Chief Armando Guzman said.
Miami Springs now joins other local cities with the measure including Aventura, Bal Harbor, Pinecrest and nearby Medley.
