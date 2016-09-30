Miami Springs property tax rate unchanged for 2016-17 budget year

The Miami Springs council voted Sept. 26 to unanimously approve the city’s 2016-17 budget, which leaves the property-tax rate unchanged at $7.50 for every $1,000 of taxable home value.
Only one resident spoke at the meeting and he questioned a tax “increase.”
“I want to know when the rollback of our millage rate, what is now effectively going to be a 6.5 percent tax increase, is felt by the taxpayers and property owners of this town?” said John Souder of Miami Springs.
“I just want to clarify Mr. Souder that your taxes are not going to go up 6.5 percent,” City Manager William Alonso said.
When the tax rate stays the same, tax bills normally get bigger due to rising home values, although the state constitution limits this.
The total value of real property not exempt from taxation in Miami Springs is $1,050,756,136, according to the Miami-Dade County Property Appraiser.
A resident with a home valued at about $202,028, the median assessed value from the property appraiser’s office, will pay about $1,140.21 in property taxes — about the same amount as last year. That number assumes that the owner qualified for the standard $50,000 homestead exemption, and the home’s assessed value rose by only 0.7 percent, the maximum allowed by law this year for owner-occupied homes.
This limitation does not apply to rental property, businesses and other real estate not used as the owner’s residence. The assessments of such properties will rise or fall in sync with the market.
Miami Springs homeowners also pay property taxes to Miami-Dade County, the Miami-Dade School Board and other agencies.
The city’s proposed expenditures, appropriations and revenue estimates for the new fiscal year operating budgets for all funds totaled $21,995,840, officials said.
The new fiscal year starts on Oct. 1
