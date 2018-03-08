One dead and one wounded in overnight shooting

One person was killed and one injured in an overnight shooting near Miami Shores, according to news reports.
Herald news partner CBS4 reports Miami-Dade police are investigating the incident, which happened in the 800 block of Northeast 89th Street, a few blocks south of Miami Shores.
No identities have been released nor suspects captured as of 8 a.m.
@MiamiDadePD remain on the scene of a deadly double shooting. 1 dead, another rushed to the hospital @CBSMiami #CBS4ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/sTcXUVwbhm— RIELLE CREIGHTON (@Rielletvnews) March 8, 2018
Never miss a local story.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments