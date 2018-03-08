Miami Shores

One dead and one wounded in overnight shooting

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

March 08, 2018 08:07 AM

One person was killed and one injured in an overnight shooting near Miami Shores, according to news reports.

Herald news partner CBS4 reports Miami-Dade police are investigating the incident, which happened in the 800 block of Northeast 89th Street, a few blocks south of Miami Shores.

No identities have been released nor suspects captured as of 8 a.m.

https://www.google.com/maps/place/825+NE+89th+St,+Miami,+FL+33138/@25.8572119,-80.182555,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x88d9b22eeb2b9ab3:0x5f315beb2911bebe!8m2!3d25.8572119!4d-80.1803663

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

