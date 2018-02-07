Residents have a new ally in fight to grow vegetables in their front yard

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:38 City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard Pause 1:42 Miami Shores parking lot robbery of $30,000 ring 1:25 Miami Shores residents cited for front yard vegetable garden 1:16 Florida first-grader born with spina bifida walks into classroom, surprises high school friend 3:30 MS-13: The homegrown gang Trump wants to deport 1:50 The Marlins are going retro with their 25th anniversary logo 1:57 Judge gives no bond for mother who allegedly stabbed 2-year-old son to death 1:59 Secrets of a snake's belly crawl 8:35 SpaceX rocket carries red sports car into space 2:07 Miami Beach official, hotel executives charged with corruption Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Tom Carroll and Heroine Ricketts in their front yard in Miami Shores on Wednesday, December 13, 2017. The couple had to dig up their large vegetable garden in their front lawn after the Village of Miami Shores said their edible plants were not allowed in the front lawn. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Tom Carroll and Heroine Ricketts in their front yard in Miami Shores on Wednesday, December 13, 2017. The couple had to dig up their large vegetable garden in their front lawn after the Village of Miami Shores said their edible plants were not allowed in the front lawn. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com