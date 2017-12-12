Do not eat your veggies — if they are grown in your front yard, Miami Shores says

More Videos 1:25 Miami Shores residents cited for front yard vegetable garden Pause 2:33 When home associations go bad 1:08 Firefighters light backfires to try to contain California fires 1:02 Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer 1:01 Dolphins coach Adam Gase after win over Patriots 1:08 'I think is one of our most complete games thusfar,' Landry says 1:08 Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots 0:35 Ana Maria Cardona testifies in 'Baby Lollipops' case 1:10 Snow falls over northwestern parts of Florida 0:33 Seahawks Quinton Jefferson on charging to stands after JAX fans threw beer on him Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Miami Shores residents cited for front yard vegetable garden Miami Shores residents Hermine Ricketts and Tom Carroll were cited by the city for their front yard vegetable garden. They talk about the case in this 2013 file video. Miami Shores residents Hermine Ricketts and Tom Carroll were cited by the city for their front yard vegetable garden. They talk about the case in this 2013 file video. Walter Michot Miami Herald Staff

Miami Shores residents Hermine Ricketts and Tom Carroll were cited by the city for their front yard vegetable garden. They talk about the case in this 2013 file video. Walter Michot Miami Herald Staff