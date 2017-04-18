Miami Shores voters elect new mayor, council members and say no to new community center

Two years ago, MacAdam Glinn lost a seat on the Miami Shores Village Council by only eight votes and was later appointed after Councilman Jess Walters resigned.
The results were far different in Tuesday’s election, when Glinn, 41, garnered the most votes — 1,363 or about 23 percent of the 5,896 votes cast. By village rules, Glinn will serve as the mayor for two years and a council member for two years. Glinn is senior vice president of Skanska USA Building in South Florida.
Also elected were:
▪ Sean Brady, 43, a data analyst who ran on the platform of streamlining village processes, will serve two years as vice mayor and then as a council member for two years. Brady received the second most votes with 1,094, or about 19 percent of the total.
▪ Jonathan Meltz, 48, a defense attorney who also is president of the Miami Shores Chamber of Commerce, came in third and by village rules will serve a two-year term as a council member. He received 1,047 votes, or 18 percent of the total, squeaking past Liangy Fernandez-Calli, who garnered 17 percent of the vote, with 1,005 votes.
Bill Davis tallied 14 percent of the vote, while Eddie Lewis received about 10 percent.
The three candiates who receive the most votes are elected to office.
Voters on Tuesday also overwhelmingly shot down a $20-million bond measure that would have paid for a new community center. Nearly 73 percent of the voters, or 1,751, voted against the measure, while only 27 percent, or 656, voted for the ballot initiative, according to unofficial results posted on the Miami-Dade County Elections website.
