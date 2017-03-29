Before the crack of dawn, the crack of gunshots at a gas station

A Miami man suffered gunshot wounds early Wednesday at a North Miami-Dade gas station next to Interstate 95, police said.
Jeff Francois, 20, was talen by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition after taking shots to the left thigh and knee around 4 a.m. at a Chevron, 595 NW 95th St. Miami-Dade police didn’t know a motive for the shooting at the gas station next to I-95’s Northwest 95th Street northbound exit and entrance, a few blocks from Miami Shores’ western edge.
The shooting happened just hours before the station’s morning rush of commuters gassing up or heading to work and school.
