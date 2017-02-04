K-9 officer injured, shooter found dead in vacant Miami Shores home early Saturday

A Golden Beach K-9 officer was shot in the arm in Miami Shores early Saturday morning after being called in to assist local police.
A resident called Miami Shores police around 11:30 p.m. Friday night reporting that a man was outside her home with a gun and his face covered, police said.
The man did not try to rob her, she said, but demanded that she get back inside her house. That’s when she called 911.
Miami Shores police responded and closed off streets around the neighborhood. They requested for K-9 units to assist the search, and City of Miami, Miami-Dade County and Golden Beach police responded.
At some point before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a Golden Beach officer entered a vacant home at 106 NE 11th Ct.
“The officer made entry with his K-9 and was then confronted by the subject who shot directly at him,” said Jennifer Capote, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade police. “Local SWAT teams and negotiators were contacted. Negotiators then attempted to establish contact with the subject that was resolved negatively.”
When SWAT entered the vacant, they found the man dead, Capote added. It is unclear if he shot himself.
Neither the Golden Beach officer nor the subject have been identified. The officer, who is expected to make a full recovery, has been on the Golden Beach police force for two and a half years.
Miami-Dade Police are notifying the subject’s family before officially identifying him.
Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan
Comments