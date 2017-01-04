El Portal holding contest to select new village logo, celebrate local art explosion

El Portal is conducting a countywide logo search, with the winner receiving a key to the village.
Those interested have until Jan. 23 to enter their design for the opportunity to be selected as one of the three finalists.
“It’s an exciting time for the village of El Portal,” Village Mayor Claudia Cubillos said. “We are currently in the midst of an artistic explosion — a transformation in our Biscayne [Boulevard] and Northeast Second [Avenue] corridors that focus on the art originating from the Design District.
“Just in past couple of years alone, we’ve had a tremendous expansion of art galleries, antique shops and home design studios in our Biscayne Boulevard area,” she said. “Now, the art frenzy is expanding to the village’s Sanctuary of El Portal on Northeast Second Avenue. This newly soon-to-be-converted sanctuary will feature spaces for artist’s studios and galleries.”
Miami-Dade County residents can submit their logo designs at http://elportalvillage.com/logo-contest. All submissions must be received on or before noon Jan. 23.
The winner will receive a key to the city, be featured in the village’s publication and their work will become El Portal’s official logo. All logo submissions must depict the village’s name, its 1937 founding date, a peacock and El Portal’s symbol of the wooden gates. Applicants must reside in Miami-Dade County and only one submission per person. The logo must be submitted in graphic design ready format.
“We leave everything else up to the creative minds of those who enter the contest. We want everyone to be as creative as possible,” Cubillos said. “We can’t wait to see what the contestants come up with from the colors they decide to use to how they incorporate the three main historical elements into their own creation.”
Comments