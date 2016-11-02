In a busy parking lot, in the middle of the day, a $30,000 ring is stolen

An armed mugging in a popular parking lot. A missing $30,000 ring and $300 wallet. A lack of evidence beyond what was captured on a surveillance camera.
Miami Shores police detective Natasha McKay cracked the case thanks to the video and two tips.
Under arrest: 57-year-old William Carroll. Two Crime Stoppers calls led police to Carroll, his North Miami-Dade home, car and a Louis Vuitton wallet.
The ring has yet to be found.
Carroll is charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery and third-degree grand theft. According to records, he served 21 months from 1981-83 for robbery with a deadly weapon; 12 years, eight months from 1985-98 for robbery with a deadly weapon and kidnapping; and eight years, four months from 2002-10 for car burglary, grand theft auto; burglary assault and robbery with a deadly weapon.
Surveillance video from 1:30 p.m. last Wednesday shows the victim getting out of her Porsche sedan in the parking lot behind the strip of stores along Northeast Second Avenue from 94th Street to 95th streets. A male in white or beige shorts and a navy or black T-shirt approaches her and throws her down next to the car two parking spots away.
The victim told police the man held what seemed to be a weapon in his hand to back up his demand of, “Give me the ring! Don’t say anything, and don’t scream or I will kill you!”
After taking her wedding ring and raiding her purse for the wallet, he left via the parking lot’s 94th Street end, according to the video and police.
Everything about the robbery unnerved the close-knit municipality. The parking lot’s continual traffic gives an illusion of safety, especially in the daytime. It serves a dry cleaner, hair salon and a Starbucks.
McKay noticed the suspect’s distinctive walk and that he took notice of the Porsche when it entered the parking lot.
After the police took the video to the media, the arrest affidavit said, a witness who has known Carroll for five years recognized him.
When police found Carroll and his live-in girlfriend of six years at his North Miami-Dade home, they found the wallet. The girlfriend said Carroll gave her the wallet.
She identified Carroll from a still photo off the video.
David J. Neal
