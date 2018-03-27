Personal injury attorney killed woman with his car then drove away, cops say.

A personal injury lawyer from Hialeah was arrested Tuesday on charges that he killed a woman at a Miami Lakes crosswalk last year after smashing into her with his Mercedes-Benz and driving away.
Marcos Antonio Gonzalez-Balboa, 65, the owner of a law firm in Miami Lakes, was arrested by Miami-Dade police more than three months after the crash. Cops charged the lawyer with a host of felonies, including vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash and manslaughter, in connection with the December 2017 death of Tatum Holloway, 26, of Michigan.
Holloway was crossing Fairway Drive when Gonzalez-Balboa, behind the wheel of his silver C-Class Benz, crashed into her, police said. The impact of the crash sent Holloway into the air before she landed on a curb nearby, where she was later found dead.
A civil lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of Holloway’s parents states that Holloway was found face down near a gutter at the intersection of Miami Lakes Drive and Fairway Drive, and that Gonzalez-Balboa was driving recklessly and should have yielded at the crosswalk. The suit, filed in Miami-Dade County Circuit Court, asks for more than $15,000 to compensate Holloway’s parents for their grief and to pay off medical and funeral costs.
Gonzalez-Balboa, who graduated from the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law after receiving a bachelor’s degree from Florida International University, has been practicing in the personal injury field since 1979. He is a member of the Florida Bar Association and is also certified to practice in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, according to the website for his private practice.
A phone call to his office was not immediately returned. Police booked Gonzalez-Balboa into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he remained Tuesday evening, with bail set at $150,000.
