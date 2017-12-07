Miami Herald File
Miami Herald File

Miami Lakes

Police looking for a silver Mercedes in hit-and-run death of Miami Lakes woman

By Lance Dixon And Charles Rabin

ldixon@miamiherald.com

December 07, 2017 07:50 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A dead woman found early Thursday morning on the side of a road in Miami Lakes was killed during a hit and run, police said.

Miami-Dade traffic homicide detectives were combing the corner of Miami Lakes and Fairway drives on Thursday morning after police were notified by a driver at 2:30 a.m. about the body lying on the roadside.

Police later identified the woman as 26-year-old Tatum Holloway from Michigan. According to police, the car that struck her was a newer model silver Mercedes-Benz, C-Class. It likely has damage on its right front passenger side.

The woman was in the crosswalk on Fairway Drive when she was struck, police said. A nearby 24-hour McDonald’s was open and witnesses there had a relatively clear view to the incident location.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Miami Lakes resident German Perez told Miami Herald news partner CBS 4 that the incident was strange for the suburban town of about 30,000 residents.

“I saw the person laying in the middle of the corner, close to the water hole you know, that doesn’t happen normally here,” Perez said.

Thursday’s incident comes a few days after Miami-Dade police found a body in a canal off West Flagler Street and 72nd Avenue. Police have not released further details in that incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Michael Pizzi returns as Miami Lakes mayor

    Michael Pizzi returned to Miami Lakes' Town Hall as mayor Wednesday after a long legal battle to be reinstated. Pizzi was arrested in August 2013 on federal bribery charges, acquitted of those charges in August 2014, and has been fighting for reinstatement ever since.

Michael Pizzi returns as Miami Lakes mayor

Michael Pizzi returns as Miami Lakes mayor 4:59

Michael Pizzi returns as Miami Lakes mayor
Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach 0:35

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach
Champagnat sophomore Johnquai Lewis about Class 2A final 2:55

Champagnat sophomore Johnquai Lewis about Class 2A final

View More Video