Police looking for a silver Mercedes in hit-and-run death of Miami Lakes woman

A dead woman found early Thursday morning on the side of a road in Miami Lakes was killed during a hit and run, police said.
Miami-Dade traffic homicide detectives were combing the corner of Miami Lakes and Fairway drives on Thursday morning after police were notified by a driver at 2:30 a.m. about the body lying on the roadside.
Police later identified the woman as 26-year-old Tatum Holloway from Michigan. According to police, the car that struck her was a newer model silver Mercedes-Benz, C-Class. It likely has damage on its right front passenger side.
The woman was in the crosswalk on Fairway Drive when she was struck, police said. A nearby 24-hour McDonald’s was open and witnesses there had a relatively clear view to the incident location.
Never miss a local story.
Miami Lakes resident German Perez told Miami Herald news partner CBS 4 that the incident was strange for the suburban town of about 30,000 residents.
“I saw the person laying in the middle of the corner, close to the water hole you know, that doesn’t happen normally here,” Perez said.
Thursday’s incident comes a few days after Miami-Dade police found a body in a canal off West Flagler Street and 72nd Avenue. Police have not released further details in that incident.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
Comments