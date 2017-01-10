Miami Lakes mayor to hold Saturday office hours twice a month

Newly elected Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid will open his office to the public on the first and third Saturdays of the month, he announced Tuesday.
“Every first and third Saturday of the month, my office will be open to the public beginning this Saturday,” Cid said in a news release. “From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., either myself or my assistant Joseph Sosa will be present to personally hear your concerns, comments or suggestions on how we can continue to improve the quality of life for Miami Lakers.”
Miami Lakes Town Hall is located at 6601 Main St. Call Cid’s office for more information, 305-364-6100, ext. 1161.
