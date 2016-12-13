Miami Lakes could get own ZIP Code by September; residents’ auto insurance rates may drop

Miami Lakes could be getting its own ZIP Code no later than next September, according to the city’s mayor-elect Manny Cid.
On Nov. 30, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 6303, a bill introduced by Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a Republican from Utah. The bill designates facilities of the U.S. Postal Service and proposes new ZIP codes for areas around the country, including Miami Lakes.
Currently, Miami Lakes has three ZIP codes: 33014, 33015 and 33016. Those ZIP codes are shared with Hialeah and in some instances, extend to Miami Gardens.
Cid believes Miami Lakes residents will benefit significantly if the town were to get its own ZIP Code.
Some residents’ auto insurance premiums should go down, Cid said, because Hialeah has higher auto insurance rates. An insurance agent confirmed that view.
“A person's address is a factor in determining insurance rates. Based on reports that insurance companies make, high losses within an accident-prone area such as Hialeah would raise the rates,” said Norka Fernandez, an independent insurance agent situated in Miami Lakes.
Fernandez says that an independent ZIP code would set Miami Lakes apart from Hialeah, allowing residents to benefit from lower rates.
“We are looking at it from an auto insurance perspective to ensure that we save Miami Lakes residents money,” Cid added. “We also want to decrease election confusion.”
The bill would have to be passed by the U.S. Senate and signed by the president before it would become law.
Comments