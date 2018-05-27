First there was gunfire behind a school. Then a body was found, reports say

A body was found in Miami Gardens Sunday afternoon after shots rang out nearby, police and neighbors say.
According to a Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Carolyn Frazer, a dead adult man was found near the Carol City Canal, which is behind Carol City Middle School. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
Neighbors told Miami Herald partner CBS4 that they heard gunfire at about 12:30 p.m. over Sunday. Shortly after, a body was discovered near Northwest 39th Avenue and 188th Street. Police were called out to the scene at 1:55 p.m.
It's still unclear if the man's death and the gunfire are connected, police say, though detectives said the "young man" appeared to have been shot. No casings were found.
Police have yet to identify the body or make any arrests.
