Teen shot twice as she walked with a group of kids. Police have little to go on.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the arm and buttocks Wednesday evening as she walked with a group of friends in Opa-locka, according to police.
Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson said the unidentified teen was walking with a group of five kids ranging in age from 8 to 16 when they heard gunfire.
“They took off running and she realized she had been hit,” Dobson said.
The shooting happened after 8 p.m. Wednesday on Northwest 132nd Terrace and Port Said Road, Dobson said.
Dobson said they have very little to go on, but none of the children saw a car. Detectives were canvassing the area into Wednesday evening.
The teen was taken by helicopter to the hospital and was expected to be OK.
Anyone with information is asked to call Opa-Locka police at 305-953-2877 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS(8477).
