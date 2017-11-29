Johnnie Randell Wilson Pigatt
Miami Gardens - Opa-locka

Fugitive wanted in Miami Gardens human trafficking case

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

November 29, 2017 08:58 PM

Miami Gardens police said Wednesday that detectives were looking for a “fugitive” involved in a human trafficking case.

On Monday, officers responded to 121 NW 188th St. after receiving a report that a woman was being held against her will.

Officers learned Johnnie Randell Wilson Pigatt met two women, both adults, and offered them a place to stay in Miami Gardens, according to the department.

“During their stay at the house, neither victim was allowed to leave,” the department wrote in a news release.

Police say Destinee Thompson, 21, and Courtney Robinson, 25, “posted advertising on the website ‘Backpage,’ offering both victims for prostitution.”

Both Thompson and Robinson were arrested and charged with human trafficking.

Pigatt took off, police said.

Anyone with information on Pigatt is asked to call Miami Gardens police at 305-474-MGPD (6473) or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

