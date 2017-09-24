He was a husband and church choir director. His life ended tragically inside a truck

A Miami Gardens man died Saturday night in Miramar when his truck smashed into a tree.
Pembroke Pines police believe Arthur Ewing likely was driving too fast down Pembroke Road when his 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck smashed into a tree on the 11300 block around 9:49 p.m.. Despite the CPR efforts of Miramar police officers, Ewing died at Hollywood Memorial Regional Hospital.
Next month would have been the 37th wedding anniversary of Ewing, 61, and Hilda Williams-Ewing. In a Facebook post, Ewing’s sister said he was his church’s choir director.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
