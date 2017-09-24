Arthur Ewing
Arthur Ewing Facebook
Arthur Ewing Facebook

Miami Gardens - Opa-locka

He was a husband and church choir director. His life ended tragically inside a truck

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

September 24, 2017 10:20 AM

A Miami Gardens man died Saturday night in Miramar when his truck smashed into a tree.

Pembroke Pines police believe Arthur Ewing likely was driving too fast down Pembroke Road when his 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck smashed into a tree on the 11300 block around 9:49 p.m.. Despite the CPR efforts of Miramar police officers, Ewing died at Hollywood Memorial Regional Hospital.

Next month would have been the 37th wedding anniversary of Ewing, 61, and Hilda Williams-Ewing. In a Facebook post, Ewing’s sister said he was his church’s choir director.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trailer for 'Murder Gardens' The Series

Trailer for 'Murder Gardens' The Series 1:40

Trailer for 'Murder Gardens' The Series

Remarks by Miami Gardens first female police chief 0:33

Remarks by Miami Gardens first female police chief
Former Opa Locka commissioner Santiago leaves federal court 0:30

Former Opa Locka commissioner Santiago leaves federal court

View More Video