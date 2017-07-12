Chelsea Paige Halter faces three DUI charges and a reckless driving charge.
July 12, 2017 12:36 PM

Wrong way driver on Palmetto and I-95 arrested early Wednesday

A Biscayne Park woman who early Wednesday drove the wrong way on both the Palmetto Expressway and Interstate 95 faces several charges of driving under the influence.

Chelsea Halter, 24, was driving east on the Palmetto’s westbound lanes and south on I-95’s northbound lanes, police said.

Along the way about 2 a.m., Halter caused several accidents in North Miami-Dade near the Golden Glades Interchange, one of which sent a driver to the hospital, according to Herald news partner CBS4.

Halter was arrested shortly after on I-95 near downtown Miami where it connects with the Dolphin Expressway and charged with two counts of driving under the influence with property or personal damage, one count of DUI, one count of reckless driving and one count of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. She also got hit with two misdemeanors, marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

A records search of Halter turned up no previous driving convictions.

