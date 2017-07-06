Woman dragged by purse snatcher at Opa-locka gas station in broad daylight

Police are looking for a pair of thieves who allegedly stole a woman’s wallet and dragged her several feet with their getaway car at an Opa-locka gas station Monday.
Yenia Borges, 35, of Miami, was filling up her tank at a RaceWay at around 2 p.m. when one of the men opened her driver-side door and took her purse, Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement.
She ran toward the man, who got into a silver Infiniti, police said. The man was wearing a dark hat, T-shirt and blue shorts.
The two struggled over the purse while the driver of the getaway car accelerated, dragging Borges until he hit another vehicle, police said. She recovered her purse, but the two men fled with her wallet.
The robbery is still under investigation.
Anyone with information should call Miami CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
