A man and a toddler are shot in Miami Gardens

A man and a 2-year-old child were shot Sunday while in a car on Northwest 27th Avenue around 179th Street in Miami Gardens.
The car-to-car shooting happened around 1:30 p.m.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the adult and toddler were taken by ambulance to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Herald news partner CBS4 reports Miami Gardens police are looking for an Infiniti SUV, possibly with out-of-state license plates.
This bulletin will updated as more information becomes available.
