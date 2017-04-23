Miami Gardens - Opa-locka

April 23, 2017 3:29 PM

A man and a toddler are shot in Miami Gardens

By David J. Neal

By David J. Neal

A man and a 2-year-old child were shot Sunday while in a car on Northwest 27th Avenue around 179th Street in Miami Gardens.

The car-to-car shooting happened around 1:30 p.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the adult and toddler were taken by ambulance to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Herald news partner CBS4 reports Miami Gardens police are looking for an Infiniti SUV, possibly with out-of-state license plates.

This bulletin will updated as more information becomes available.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

