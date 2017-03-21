One dead, two seriously injured in car accident in Miami Gardens

A violent car accident during rush hour in Miami Gardens left one dead and two with serious injuries in the hospital, including a child.
Around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Northwest 37th Avenue and 213th Street.
One of the drivers was with a child. Both were rushed to the hospital, where the driver died and the child remains in critical condition.
The other driver is in serious condition at the hospital, according to Miami Gardens police.
The department’s traffic homicide unit is working the investigation. City spokeswoman Petula Burks told the Miami Herald the investigators believe one car hit the other at an angle.
The force of the impact shredded both vehicles, according to social media posts of reporters who were on the scene after the crash.
Crews cleaning road & removing one of the cars in a deadly Miami Gardens accident on NW 37 avenue. More @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/oLAJOq6sII— Carey (@ccoddcbs4news) March 21, 2017
More: Both vehicles, 1 a Corvette, destroyed in fatal Miami Gardens accident. Child & adult rushed to hospital as trauma alerts. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/ThfC9vj2Y0— Jamie Guirola (@jamieNBC6) March 21, 2017
