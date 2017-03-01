An argument in the car. A stuck baby seat. A shaken child. And an arrest.

After the parents of a baby argued, a Miami Gardens man was jailed Wednesday on child abuse charges, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Tevin Gamble was booked into Monroe County Jail at 4:03 a.m. on charges of cruelty toward child/child abuse without bodily harm and resisting an officer.
According to deputies, Gamble, the mother of his 7-month-old son and the baby were rolling down to the Keys when the couple started arguing. Gamble turned around the car and headedd back toward Miami Gardens.
His son’s mother called the Monroe sheriff’s office from the passenger seat to report Gamble as not only speeding recklessly, but doing so with no headlights. When deputies caught up to the stopped car at mile marker 97, the mother said Gamble tried to take the baby and car seat. She tried to stop him. From her description, his inexperience with car seats stopped him.
She said Gamble shook the seat from side-to-side violently, with the baby belted into the seat, as he tried to get it off the back seat. When he couldn’t get it free, he ran off.
Deputies say they found Gamble around mile marker 102 wearing different clothes in an attempt to disguise himself. Paramedics said the baby appeared fine despite the shaking.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments