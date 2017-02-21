Miami Gardens - Opa-locka

February 21, 2017 1:44 PM

16-year-old wounded in drive-by shooting in Miami Gardens

By Lance Dixon

ldixon@miamiherald.com

Miami Gardens police are investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old on Monday night.

The teenager and a friend were walking along Northwest Seventh Avenue near 182nd Street at about 10:45 p.m. when a white car drove by and someone inside opened fire. The 16-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released information on how many suspects might have been involved or a motive for the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-6473 or Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477.

Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3

