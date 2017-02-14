Gun found in car at Norland High, four students arrested

Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens went on lockdown for about a half hour Tuesday morning when a gun was found inside a car in the parking lot.
Four students were arrested, according to Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ John Schuster. The four students, all male, will be charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of a firearm on school property, Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reported.
Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said officials were notified after someone provided a tip to the “see something, say something’ program, CBS4 reported.
This is not the first time guns have been found on the Norland campus, 1193 NW 193rd St. On Nov. 4, a loaded gun at Norland resulted in lockdown procedures and four arrests.
#SeeSomethingSaySomething works. @MiamiSchoolsPD tip leads to weapon in vehicle outside @MiamiNorlandSHS. Thankful to those who speak up. pic.twitter.com/NtugV8vpRg— Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) February 14, 2017
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments