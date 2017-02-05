Police searching for someone who shot 2 men

A shooting in Miami Gardens wounded two men, sending one to the hospital, according to police.
When the shooter fired outside a home at 2460 NW 159th St. before 7 Saturday night, he grazed one man and sent the other to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition, Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Petula Burks said in an e-mail. Both men are in their 30s.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-6473 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
