Woman, baby suffer minor injuries when someone shoots at Miami Gardens home

A woman and 5-month-old baby suffered minor injuries when someone opened fire on a Miami Gardens home Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
Police say a 63-year-old woman was grazed in the neck and leg and the baby received scratches after being covered by an adult as shots were fired at the home in the 1500 block of Northwest 175th Terrace.
The woman was treated and released and the baby was later taken by the family to a hospital. The baby was later released.
No other information was available Wednesday evening.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
