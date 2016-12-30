Former Opa Locka commissioner Santiago leaves federal court

Miami Gardens - Opa-locka
About 100 people gathered in Miami Gardens to protest in the name of Black Lives Matter on Saturday, July 16, 2016. The march was held in response to a nationwide call to action.
The Miami Gardens Police Dept. along with the North Dade Youth and Family Coalition, hosted 'coffee with a cop on the block' in a Miami Gardens neighborhood, on Thursday, July 15, 2016. The mission was to gather the community together and to get to know your local officers and your neighbors as well.
Miami Gardens Police Chief Antonio Brooklen sprung into action and took down a fraud suspect who tried to escape custody during questioning at BrandsMart USA on June 16, 2016.
Surveillance video shows the April 2016 killing of 17-year-old Roderick Sweeting, gunned down in Miami Gardens in an alleged gang ambush. His brother was also shot at by the three attackers, police said.
A Florida Highway Patrol spokesman discusses the Chevron gas station surveillance video footage showing a trooper firing at a driver who was trying to get away in Miami Gardens on Wednesday, May 25, 2016.
Opa-locka Commissioner Terence Pinder who was scheduled to turn himself in to state prosecutors Wednesday on corruption charges was killed after driving into a tree.
Kids and families attended the annual Miami Gardens Easter egg drop at Rolling Oaks Park where they were treated to a helicopter egg drop, face painting and visits with the Easter bunny.
Lavall Hall's family, their lawyers, a representative from the NAACP and a representative from the dream defenders spoke Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, about their continued fight for justice for the man who was shot and killed by a Miami Gardens police officer.
In the middle of the day, two gunmen broke into a Miami-Dade home, tied up the man inside and robbed him, police said.
