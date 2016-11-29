Miami Gardens mosque receives anti-Muslim hate letter

The letter came in a plain white letter-sized envelope addressed to the Islamic Center of Greater Miami.
But what was in the letter, which began with “To the Children of Satan” and ended with “Americans for a Better Way,’’ is what leaders at the Miami Gardens mosque are calling “troubling.”
And even more troubling: The letter, which insults and threatens Muslims in the name of President-Elect Donald Trump, bears resemblance to ones received at five California mosques and one Georgia mosque, board member Azhar Dalal said. He said the letter, which came in Monday’s mail, appeared to be the first of its kind in South Florida.
“It's alarming that these letters are being sent,” he said. “But we can’t let it stop us from living our lives.”
According to CNN, law enforcement officials and Muslim leaders in Los Angeles gathered Monday to address the letter's contents. Attendees urged mosque leaders to report such incidents and remain vigilant, the news network reported, citing a growing number of hateful incidents directed toward Muslims since the presidential election.
In Miami Gardens, Dalal said the mosque reported the incident to police.
