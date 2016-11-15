Manhunt in Northwest Miami-Dade may be tied to Miami Gardens shooting

A drive-by shooting in Miami Gardens Tuesday night might be tied to a manhunt in Northwest Miami-Dade, according to police.
Officers — both on foot and in the air — canvassed an area near Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest 24th Avenue late into the night. Streets were cordoned off, police cars descended into the area and officers were going door to door, according to TV news reports.
The search may have been triggered by a shooting in Miami Gardens.
At least two men in a black Chrysler 200 drove by a car parked in front of a vacant lot at 2450 NW 155 Terrace and opened fire just after 9 p.m., according to Miami Gardens police.
Police say three known gang members were inside the car. One man was hit and taken to a local hospital. The car then took off.
Petula Burks, a Miami Gardens police spokeswoman, said in an email, “There is a reported bailout with a vehicle possibly related to the incident.”
Burks would not say for certain if it was the same car.
Meanwhile, Miami-Dade police said they were assisting after the suspects bailed from the car and ran in the county's Northside District.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
Comments